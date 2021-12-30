EPA to hold public hearings of 11 projects for environmental approvals

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is going to hold public hearing of 11 projects in the coming weeks to ensure compliance of ecological preservation during mega development Initiatives.

Public hearing of Capital Development Authority's (CDA) projects for the development of Sectors E-12 and I-12 would be held on 18th and 20th January, 2022, respectively in Jinnah Convention Centre at 11am.

Similarly, public hearing of National Highway Authority's (NHA) project on Bara Kahu Flyover would be held on 26th January, 2022 at 11am in Lawish Marquee, Bara Kahu, Islamabad.

As part of Pak-EPA's EIA/IEE Regulations 2000, prior to commencement of any project in Islamabad Capital Territory, the project team must first submit a detailed report to Pak-EPA regarding the environmental impacts of the project on Islamabad's environment.

After a careful review of the project's environmental reports, Pak-EPA then proceeds towards the process of public consultation.

At this stage, the project team organises public hearing, where the concerned stakeholders and the general public can participate and share their concerns about the proposed project.

Through such an effort, it is ensured that environmentally-sustainable projects are introduced in Islamabad Capital Territory with due environmental approval and public ownership.