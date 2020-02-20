EPA to introduce environment friendly 'Zig-Zag Technology' in Mirpur

Under the spirit to ensure an absolute pollution-free environment across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the already promulgated Environmental Protection Act, 2000, the state-run Environment Protection Agency has planned to introduce environment friendly Zig-Zag Technology at all functional Brick Kiln Units across Azad Jammu Kashmir, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) : Under the spirit to ensure an absolute pollution-free environment across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the already promulgated Environmental Protection Act, 2000, the state-run Environment Protection Agency has planned to introduce environment friendly Zig-Zag Technology at all functional Brick Kiln Units across Azad Jammu Kashmir, official sources said.

"The integrated plan provides the protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of environment and control of pollution," Mirpur Divisional Director EPA AJK Sardar Idrees Mahmood told APP here on Thursday.

"The major objective behind this theme is to contribute to build national capacity in developing, managing and utilizing environmental information for decision-making. In terms of the outputs, the programme is also aimed to sensitize the stakeholder regarding transfer of the environment friendly Zig-Zag Technology in all functional Brick Kiln units," Idrees said adding that it would add value to the work for policy programme and control measures for environmental protection and conservation by all stakeholders on continuous basis and to achieve sustainable operation of the Bricks Kiln Units in the State as ultimate goal.

Sardar Idrees Mahmood said in order to encourage the persuasion and implementation of the integrated plan through the mutual coordination and cooperation of all the concerned stake holders, the AJK-EPA will host a grand seminar here on Friday - February 21 under the auspices of his organization.

Leading environmental experts, besides representatives of the stake holder institutions including Director General EPA AJK Sardar Adnan Khursheed, EPA Divisional chief Sardar Idrees Mahmood, Deputy Director, EPA Climate Change Cell Sardar Muhammad Rafique, Eng Asad Mehmood, Technical Manager, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), Abdul Salam, Member Brick Kiln Association, Pakistan, Muhammad Shoiab Niazi, President Brick Kiln Association, Pakistan, President Brick Kiln Union AJ&K, representative of Islamic Relief Pakistan and others will spoke on the key topics of the moot including Adverse Impact of Brick Kiln Emissions, Environmental Friendly Zig-Zag Technology and its benefits, role of representatives of Brick Kiln Association Pakistan on successful implementation of Zig-Zag Brick Kiln Technology across Punjab, reservations of representatives of Brick Kiln Union AJ&K and Climate Change, and the role of NGOs on Environmental Governance in the country including AJK.