EPA To Launch Crackdown On Single-use Plastic From 10th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will launch a crackdown against banned single-use plastic especially plastic shopping bags less than 75 microns from December 10 across the province.
Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar, informed APP here on Monday that amendments to the "Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023" had been notified and shopkeepers were given a deadline of December 9 and a crackdown would be launched after it.
He said that a fine of Rs5,000 to Rs50,000 would be imposed on violators after serving a seven-day prior notice. The premises where banned single use plastic is found could be sealed and materials confiscated.
District plastic management committees would be established at the district level and deputy commissioner would be the head of the committee. Likewise, the registration and renewal fee have also been revised.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women traders get opportunities at CDA's weekly Bazaar3 seconds ago
-
Special children undergo evaluation to bring them to mainstream education system6 seconds ago
-
PHA utilizing available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to citizens: DG20 minutes ago
-
Awareness campaigns vital to tackle climate challenges: Rana Mashhood20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two dacoits20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles over 750 emergencies in Nov30 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer imports surge by 121.36% in first four months of FY 2024-2530 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 800 kg substandard pickle30 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers held for profiteering:30 minutes ago
-
Umar Ayub, Faisal Amin granted transit bail till Dec 2140 minutes ago
-
Youth a driving force behind prosperous Pakistan : Rana Mashhood40 minutes ago
-
20 booked for burning trash40 minutes ago