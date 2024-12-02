EPA to launch crackdown on single-use plastic from 10th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will launch a crackdown against banned single-use plastic especially plastic shopping bags less than 75 microns from December 10 across the province.

Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar, informed APP here on Monday that amendments to the "Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023" had been notified and shopkeepers were given a deadline of December 9 and a crackdown would be launched after it.

He said that a fine of Rs5,000 to Rs50,000 would be imposed on violators after serving a seven-day prior notice. The premises where banned single use plastic is found could be sealed and materials confiscated.

District plastic management committees would be established at the district level and deputy commissioner would be the head of the committee. Likewise, the registration and renewal fee have also been revised.