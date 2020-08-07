UrduPoint.com
'ePay Punjab' App Sets New Record, Rs 1.82 Billion Tax Collected In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:14 AM

'ePay Punjab' app sets new record, Rs 1.82 billion tax collected in July

EPay Punjab, the first ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation and ease of business, has collected over Rs 1.82 Billion in tax revenue from multiple levies across Punjab with 525,339 record transactions in the month of July 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):ePay Punjab, the first ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation and ease of business, has collected over Rs 1.82 billion in tax revenue from multiple levies across Punjab with 525,339 record transactions in the month of July 2020.

This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor here on Thursday. Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousuf and other senior officials attended the meeting.

ePay Punjab provides the people a stress-free and efficient method of paying all taxes and payments to the government without going through the existing cumbersome process.

Meeting was also informed that the initiative had proved to be a game changer in the local FinTech industry by playing a pivotal role in increasing tax revenue collection of the province and improving financial inclusion.

During COVID-19, ePay Punjab played an integral part to make it easy for the public to avoid visiting Public offices for the payment of taxes and levies.

In the wake of pandemic, where social life was paralyzed and offices were closed for the public, citizens made the most use of this app and paid their respected taxes through ePay, resultantly making it one of the most used apps.

The system had been developed to allow the people and businesses in Punjab to pay 14 taxes of six different departments digitally and remotely from any location.

