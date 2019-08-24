UrduPoint.com
EPD Asks Kilns To Adopt Modern Technology To Avoid Smog

EPD asks kilns to adopt modern technology to avoid smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Environment Protection Department has asked the kiln owners to convert their kilns to modern zigzag technology to avoid the threat of smog in the city during the upcoming winter.

According to the EPD sources on Saturday, the department has already evolved a strategy to combat smog and an operation would be launched against smoke-emitting kilns within few days.

All those kilns and brick-production units which are using old technology for brick-baking, will remain closed from October 1 to December 31, and only kilns based on modern technology would be allowed to work.

Moreover, all steel mills and other factories which emit smoke will also not be allowed to operate.

