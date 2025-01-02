Open Menu

EPD Campaign For Environmental Friendly Shopping Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

EPD campaign for environmental friendly shopping bags

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) launched a motivational campaign by distributing environment-friendly shopping bags in commercial areas, here on Thursday.

The teams, headed by Deputy Director Usman Azhar, went to business and shopping centres and markets and distributed bags among traders and common people to motivate them to use such bags for protection of the environment.

The deputy director said that environmentally friendly shopping bags are imperative to save the atmosphere and urged the traders to extend coordination with the department in this regard.

Related Topics

Business Market

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

7 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

31 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

57 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan