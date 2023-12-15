Open Menu

EPD Conducts Awareness Seminar To Curb Single-Use Plastics

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department Punjab, under the umbrella of the World Bank-funded Punjab Green Development Program, conducted a seminar on "Negative Environmental and Health Impacts of Single-Use Plastics" at Multan Tea House.

Attendees from various sectors, including large retailers, plastic producers, media representatives, civil society organizations, academia, and traders participated in the session.

Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency, Multan Muhammad Idrees apprised the audience regarding the actions taken to curb Single-Use Plastics.

Scholars from the University of Punjab, MNS Agriculture University, and Women University Multan apprised the attendees regarding the harmful health and environmental impacts of Single-Use Plastics.

The Environment Protection Department emphasized the importance of informing the general public about the detrimental effects of single-use plastics on our environment and health.

Through these targeted efforts, the campaign aims to foster a sense of responsibility among citizens and encourage sustainable practices.

