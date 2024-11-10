EPD cracks down on polluting vehicles in Lahore amid worsening smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In response to escalating smog and environmental pollution, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), in collaboration with the district administration and police, has launched a significant operation against transport violators in Lahore.

According to the EPD sources on Sunday, raids conducted at bus terminals along Bund Road led to fines for vehicles emitting excessive smoke, with 24 vehicles impounded for breaching environmental regulations.

Officials inspected passenger bus emissions and took strict action against those failing to meet environmental standards. This operation aims to control Lahore’s worsening smog situation and improve air quality for residents.

Secretary of Environmental Protection, Raja Jahangir Anwar, emphasized that such operations will continue, warning that strict measures will be enforced against those who do not comply with environmental laws.