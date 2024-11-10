Open Menu

EPD Cracks Down On Polluting Vehicles In Lahore Amid Worsening Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

EPD cracks down on polluting vehicles in Lahore amid worsening smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In response to escalating smog and environmental pollution, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), in collaboration with the district administration and police, has launched a significant operation against transport violators in Lahore.

According to the EPD sources on Sunday, raids conducted at bus terminals along Bund Road led to fines for vehicles emitting excessive smoke, with 24 vehicles impounded for breaching environmental regulations.

Officials inspected passenger bus emissions and took strict action against those failing to meet environmental standards. This operation aims to control Lahore’s worsening smog situation and improve air quality for residents.

Secretary of Environmental Protection, Raja Jahangir Anwar, emphasized that such operations will continue, warning that strict measures will be enforced against those who do not comply with environmental laws.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Road Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

1 day ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

1 day ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

1 day ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan