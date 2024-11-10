EPD Cracks Down On Polluting Vehicles In Lahore Amid Worsening Smog
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In response to escalating smog and environmental pollution, the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), in collaboration with the district administration and police, has launched a significant operation against transport violators in Lahore.
According to the EPD sources on Sunday, raids conducted at bus terminals along Bund Road led to fines for vehicles emitting excessive smoke, with 24 vehicles impounded for breaching environmental regulations.
Officials inspected passenger bus emissions and took strict action against those failing to meet environmental standards. This operation aims to control Lahore’s worsening smog situation and improve air quality for residents.
Secretary of Environmental Protection, Raja Jahangir Anwar, emphasized that such operations will continue, warning that strict measures will be enforced against those who do not comply with environmental laws.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operation against Khawarij11 seconds ago
-
Mainly dry weather Lahore, rain likely in Potohar areas in Punjab: PMD18 seconds ago
-
44 HIV, HCV positive addicts among 494 apprehended in ongoing campaign26 seconds ago
-
5G internet service in Pakistan by April 2025: PTA20 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline received 0.15 million calls in October20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways suspends train operations from Quetta for four days20 minutes ago
-
Moin-u-din Abro’s book launching ceremony held in Hyderabad30 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan felicitates Pakistan cricket team30 minutes ago
-
Agricultural transformation plan being implemented as per CM's vision: minister30 minutes ago
-
AJK climate action report calls for gender-inclusive policies amid growing climate threats30 minutes ago
-
AVLU arrests 105 accused, recovers valuables worth Rs 379.7 Million30 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests 421 outlaws in 10 months31 minutes ago