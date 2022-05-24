UrduPoint.com

EPD DG Visits Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 08:36 PM

EPD DG visits Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development

Environment Protection Department (EPD) Director General Ambreen Sajid Tuesday visited Chinese Unit Lead Acid Battery in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development, a Management Company and a soap factory on Sargodha Road

She checked experimental labs in both factories and reviewed the working in the labs.

She also listened to the problems of industrialists and ensured them for all out cooperation.

Later, she was briefed by Deputy Director Environment Fehat Abbas Kamoka about thedepartmental measures.

