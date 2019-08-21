EPD evolves strategy to combat smog

The Environment Protection Department issued a warning to old designed kilns to convert on modern zig-zag technology to avoid a threat of smog in the city during winter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department issued a warning to old designed kilns to convert on modern zig-zag technology to avoid a threat of smog in the city during winter.

According to the EPD spokesperson on Wednesday, the department has already evolved a strategy to combat smog and an operation would be launched against smoke emitting kilns within a few days.

All those kilns and bricks production units which are using old technology will be closed between October 1 and December 31, and only kilns based on modern technology will be allowed to work.

Moreover, all steel mills and other factories which emit smoke will not be allowed to operate too.