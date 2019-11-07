EPD expedites smog awareness campaign

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has expedited smog-awareness campaign in the metropolitan city to sensitise people about hazards of the weather condition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has expedited smog-awareness campaign in the metropolitan city to sensitise people about hazards of the weather condition.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched to raise awareness about the best practices to keep people safe and healthy during smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians on important roads of the city.

While talking to the media, EPD spokesman said people should use face masks or handkerchief while leaving their houses in order to protect themselves from the pollution.