EPD Extends Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a significant move aimed at facilitating the public, the Punjab government has extended the deadline for vehicle emissions testing amid growing crowds and intense summer heat.
Originally set to end on May 30, the deadline for the mandatory emissions testing has now been extended to June 30, according to a spokesperson of Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD).
He stated that the number of vehicles arriving daily at testing booths has been steadily increasing. "Keeping in view the rising public turnout and extreme weather conditions, the deadline has been extended to ensure citizen convenience," said the EPD spokesperson.
