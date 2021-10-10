UrduPoint.com

EPD Forms Eight Teams To Control Smog, Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

EPD forms eight teams to control smog, pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has constituted eight special teams to control smog/ pollution in the district.

All the teams comprise of traffic police, regional transport authority and environment department staff. The teams will take action against smoky vehicles, brick-kilns and factories.

According to Deputy Director Environment, the brick-kiln owners have been told that kilns without zigzag technology would not be allowed to operate.

Likewise, factories without installing system to control smoky pollution will not be permitted to function.

He said that under anti-smog measures, 390 vehicles were checked during the last week and Rs 23,400 fine was imposed on 26 faulty vehicles. 7 brick-kilns running on old technology were sealed and fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on them.

The teams also held inspections of 11 factories and got cases registered against two factories, Gulzar Foundry and Yousaf Foundry, on Maqbool Road, he said.

Related Topics

Police Technology Fine Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

5 minutes ago
 25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 minutes ago
 National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.