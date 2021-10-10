EPD forms eight teams to control smog, pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has constituted eight special teams to control smog/ pollution in the district.

All the teams comprise of traffic police, regional transport authority and environment department staff. The teams will take action against smoky vehicles, brick-kilns and factories.

According to Deputy Director Environment, the brick-kiln owners have been told that kilns without zigzag technology would not be allowed to operate.

Likewise, factories without installing system to control smoky pollution will not be permitted to function.

He said that under anti-smog measures, 390 vehicles were checked during the last week and Rs 23,400 fine was imposed on 26 faulty vehicles. 7 brick-kilns running on old technology were sealed and fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on them.

The teams also held inspections of 11 factories and got cases registered against two factories, Gulzar Foundry and Yousaf Foundry, on Maqbool Road, he said.