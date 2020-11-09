UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

EPD gets registered cases against 18 industrial units in Renala Khurd

RENALA KHURD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The district environment protection department got registered cases against 18 industrial units for creating pollution and contributing to smog in the district.

Environment protection department (EPD) district officer Muhammad Younis along with his team visited 151 industrial units and got registered cases against 18 units for creating pollution which were contributing to smog.

The district officer also got registered cases against 13 kiln owners for not converting their kilns into zigzag technology.

While, the district transport authority imposed fine of Rs 399,650 on 797 smoke emitting vehicles and also got registered cases against three vehicles owners.

The EPD also got registered 449 cases against farmers for burning residues in fields.

