UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPD Holds Meeting With Brick-Kiln Association

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:17 PM

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Saturday held meeting with the brick kiln Association in which closure programme of the kilns, across the province was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Saturday held meeting with the brick kiln Association in which closure programme of the kilns, across the province was reviewed.

The Director General (DG) Environment Protection Department (EPD) Tanveer Ahmed Waraich told APP that during the meeting with the owners, closure schedule of the brick kilns was reviewed.

EPD DG said that during the meeting, it was decided that all brick kilns across the province Punjab would be shut down during the next week. However, he said that only those kilns would be allowed to operate which were using the environment- friendly Zigzag technology, adding Zigzag technology helps reduce environmental pollution.

To a question he said that the biggest reason behind smog in the province was the environmental pollution and smoke from kilns and factories.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab All From

Recent Stories

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

3 minutes ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

3 minutes ago

All dengue patients discharged after successful tr ..

40 minutes ago

PML-N's mind-set towards prime minister is condemn ..

40 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles with King Salman on death of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.