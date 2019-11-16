EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Saturday held meeting with the brick kiln Association in which closure programme of the kilns, across the province was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Saturday held meeting with the brick kiln Association in which closure programme of the kilns, across the province was reviewed.

The Director General (DG) Environment Protection Department (EPD) Tanveer Ahmed Waraich told APP that during the meeting with the owners, closure schedule of the brick kilns was reviewed.

EPD DG said that during the meeting, it was decided that all brick kilns across the province Punjab would be shut down during the next week. However, he said that only those kilns would be allowed to operate which were using the environment- friendly Zigzag technology, adding Zigzag technology helps reduce environmental pollution.

To a question he said that the biggest reason behind smog in the province was the environmental pollution and smoke from kilns and factories.