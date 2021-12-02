UrduPoint.com

EPD Imposes Fine On Brick Kilns Over Zigzag SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:40 AM

EPD imposes fine on brick kilns over Zigzag SOPs violation

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed Rs 1.2 million fine on 60 brick kiln owners over violation of Zigzag Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) across the district in order to avert from smog.

An official of Environment department, Muhammad Khalid, told APP here on Wednesday that that all possible steps were being taken to control smog as four departmental teams were monitoring brick kilns on regular basis.

He said that there were 317brick kilns across the district while 90 percent have been converted into zigzag technology He informed that they had got registered 77 FIRs against brick kilns and 06 against industrial units across the district .

He said that smog was under control across South Punjab due to preventive measures. However, smog symptoms started to appear in night timing while smog disappeared and visibility remain 100 percent in day time.

The official further said that implementation on ban on crops residues burning orders was also being ensured.

The agriculture department teams were given task for monitoring and the teams have imposed Rs 90,000 fine so far, he concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agriculture Fine All From Million

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.