EPD imposes fine on brick kilns over Zigzag SOPs violation

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed Rs 1.2 million fine on 60 brick kiln owners over violation of Zigzag Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) across the district in order to avert from smog.

An official of Environment department, Muhammad Khalid, told APP here on Wednesday that that all possible steps were being taken to control smog as four departmental teams were monitoring brick kilns on regular basis.

He said that there were 317brick kilns across the district while 90 percent have been converted into zigzag technology He informed that they had got registered 77 FIRs against brick kilns and 06 against industrial units across the district .

He said that smog was under control across South Punjab due to preventive measures. However, smog symptoms started to appear in night timing while smog disappeared and visibility remain 100 percent in day time.

The official further said that implementation on ban on crops residues burning orders was also being ensured.

The agriculture department teams were given task for monitoring and the teams have imposed Rs 90,000 fine so far, he concluded.