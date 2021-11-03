UrduPoint.com

EPD Imposes Rs 2.8m Fine On 56 Brick Kiln Owners Over Zigzag SOPs Violation In Oct

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:00 PM

EPD imposes Rs 2.8m fine on 56 brick kiln owners over Zigzag SOPs violation in Oct

Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed Rs 2.8 million fine on 56 brick kiln owners over violation of Zigzag Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during last month across the district in order to avert from smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed Rs 2.8 million fine on 56 brick kiln owners over violation of Zigzag Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during last month across the district in order to avert from smog.

Deputy Director Environment, Zafar Iqbal told APP here on Wednesday that every possible steps were being taken to control smog by ensuring strict monitoring.

Four departmental teams were constituted which were busy in monitoring of brick kilns on regular basis.

He said that there were 479 brick kilns across the district while 50 percent have been closed as step to control smog.

Deputy Director further said that heavy fines and FIRs were being lodged over zigzag SOPs violation.

Mr Zafar informed that they had got registered 1077 FIRs across the district during current fiscal year 2021-22.

Likewise, 149 FIRs against industrial units were also registered over spreading pollution.

He said that the situation regarding smog was under control due to preventive measures.

To a question about Air-Quality Index (AQI) system, he informed that the work was underway to establish AQI monitoring system at divisional cities across the province and added that it would help them to check AQI.

