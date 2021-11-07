UrduPoint.com

EPD Imposes Rs 2.8m Fine On 56 Brick Kilns Over Zigzag SOPs Violation In Oct

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:50 PM

EPD imposes Rs 2.8m fine on 56 brick kilns over Zigzag SOPs violation in Oct

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed Rs 2.8 million fine on 56 brick kiln owners over violation of Zigzag Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during last month across the district in order to avert from smog.

According to Deputy Director Environment, Zafar Iqbal, the concerned brick kilns have also been sealed adding that every possible steps were being taken to control smog by ensuring strict monitoring.

Four departmental teams were constituted which were busy in monitoring of brick kilns on regular basis.

He said that there were 479 brick kilns across the district while 50 percent have been closed as step to control smog.

Deputy Director further said that heavy fines and FIRs were being lodged over zigzag SOPs violation.

Mr Zafar informed that they had got registered 1077 FIRs across the district during current fiscal year 2021-22.

Likewise, 149 FIRs against industrial units were also registered over spreading pollution.

He said that the situation regarding smog was under control due to preventive measures.

To a question about Air-Quality Index (AQI) system, he informed that the work was underway to establish AQI monitoring system at divisional cities across the province and added that it would help them to check AQI.

Related Topics

Fine From Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

37 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039 ..

UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039;s future

2 hours ago
 Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.