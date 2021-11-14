UrduPoint.com

EPD Imposes Rs 5.2m Fine On 104 Brick Kilns

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

EPD imposes Rs 5.2m fine on 104 brick kilns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed Rs 5.2 million fine on 104 brick kilns over violation of Zigzag Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) across the district to avert from smog.

Deputy Director Environment, Dr Zafar Iqbal, told APP here on Sunday that every possible steps were being taken to control smog as four departmental teams were monitoring brick kilns on regular basis.

He said that Rs 50,000 fine each was imposed to 104 brick kilns over violation from October to November 14.

He said that there were 479 brick kilns across the district and half of the brick kilns have been closed while there were complaints of zigzag SOPs violation on remaining brick kilns.

Mr Zafar informed that they had registered 1067 FIRs against brick kilns and 160 against industrial units across the district during current fiscal year 2021-22. Likewise, 300 applications were also pending with various police stations , he added.

He said that the overall situation regarding smog was under control across South Punjab due to preventive measures. However, smog symptoms started to appear in night timing while smog disappeared and visibility remain 100 percent in day time.

Deputy Director further said that implementation on ban on crops residues burning orders was also being ensured.

The agriculture department teams were given task for monitoring and the teams had imposed Rs 92,000 fine so far, he concluded.

