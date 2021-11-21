UrduPoint.com

EPD Imposes Rs 7.1m Fine On 142 Brick Kilns Over Zigzag SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:50 PM

EPD imposes Rs 7.1m fine on 142 brick kilns over Zigzag SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed Rs 7.1 million fine on 142 brick kiln owners over violation of Zigzag SOPs across the district in order to avert from smog.

Deputy Director Environment, Dr Zafar Iqbal, told APP here on Sunday that that every possible steps were being taken to control smog as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan.

He said that Rs 50,000 fine each was imposed to brick kilns concerned over violation from October to November 20.

He said that there were 479 brick kilns across the district from which 80 percent have been closed while action was being taken over complaints of zigzag SOPs violation on remaining brick kilns.

Mr Zafar informed that they had got registered total 1102 including 82 FIRs in November against brick kilns and 160 against industrial units across the district during current fiscal year 2021-22.

Likewise, 250 applications were also pending with various police stations , he added.

He said that the overall situation regarding smog was under control across South Punjab due to preventive measures. However, smog symptoms started to appear in night timing while smog disappeared and visibility witnesses100 percent in day time.

Deputy Director further said that implementation on ban on crops residues burning orders was also being ensured.

The agriculture department teams were given task for monitoring and the teams have imposed Rs 135,000 fine so far.

Secretary RTA and traffic police have also jointly launched crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles and imposed Rs 228,500 fine on 361 vehicles, he concluded.

