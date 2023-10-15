EPD intensifies crackdown on smoky industrial units, transport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) As part of its ongoing crackdown on violators contributing to the spread of smog and pollution, the Environment Protection Department (EPD), Punjab, has carried out a targeted campaign against those found violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) including smoke-emitting vehicles, industrial units and brick kilns.

Meanwhile, after rains in the city, the Air Quality Index dropped to just 57, with authorities scrambling to maintain the rain-reduced air pollution levels.

A senior official of EPD, Naseem ur Reman Shah, told APP that the DG Environment had directed the anti-smog squads to stay in the field for 24 hours, while their performance will also be checked by senior officers.

He said that 112 industrial units were checked, while 42 were sealed and 72 issued notices during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi has also strictly warned that smoke-emitting vehicles would not be allowed to enter the roads of the provincial metropolis.

"If someone deputed on duty was found negligent in enforcing the laws, they will be dealt with sternly," he added.

He added a tree planting drive had also been launched in Lahore in a bid to control smog.

"In this connection, the Punjab Transport Authority (PTC) Enforcement Wing has intensified operations against smoke-emitting vehicles and particularly the transport of public and private schools, colleges and universities," Qazi maintained.