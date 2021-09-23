EPD issues notices for violating environmental rules

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) on Thursday issued notices to several buildings, gasoline stations and others over violation of environmental rules

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) on Thursday issued notices to several buildings, gasoline stations and others over violation of environmental rules.

According to press release issued here, Inspector Environment, Waheed Murad Lashari, Inspector, Muhammad Aaleem Sagar, Field Officer, Rasheed Ahmed and Field Officer, Rana Atif inspected several buildings,locations and found some of them violating environmental rules besides causing threat of spread of dengue virus.

The EPD, Bahawalpur issued notices in this regard to several buildings, gasoline stations, service stations, tire shops and plant nurseries. They were warned of actions including imposition of fine if they found involved in violating instructions given by the department.