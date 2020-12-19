EPD issues notices to 1133 shopkeepers over use of polyethylene bags

Environment Protection Department (EPD) launched a vigorous campaign against manufacturing and use of polyethylene plastic bags and so far issued 1133 notices to shopkeepers and factory owners over use of plastic bags in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) launched a vigorous campaign against manufacturing and use of polyethylene plastic bags and so far issued 1133 notices to shopkeepers and factory owners over use of plastic bags in district Faisalabad.

Farhat Abbas Kamoka Deputy Director Environment Faisalabad told APP that government had imposed ban on manufacturing polyethylene plastic bags,while Lahore High Court prohibited use of plastic shopping bags across the province.

However, some elements violated the ban and continued manufacturing and use of plastic bags.

Special teams of were constituted to ensure implementation on ban on plastic bags as these bags were causing severe environmental pollution,he added.

He said that the EPD teams visited various shopping malls, markets bazaars and factories and issued warning notices to 1133 shopkeepers and owners of the factories over the violation.

These notices were mostly issued in all major malls in Faisalabad including Al-Fatah, SB stores, Misaq-ul-Mall, ChenOne, Cheesap, etc., he added.