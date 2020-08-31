EPD issues notices to 12 hospitals, clinic for improper medical wastes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab on Monday issued notices to 12 hospitals and clinics for improper wastage of medical waste as it was violation of Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

Assistant Director EPD, Muhammad Sarfraz Anjum said the department sought complete record of medical wastage of these hospitals and clinics.

It was mandatory on medical labs, hospitals and clinics to dispose off medical waste by scientific methods. Improper wastage could cause spread of different diseases, he elaborated. He however remarked that many hospitals had installed incinerators for disposing off the medical wastes.

Sarfraz also remarked that nobody would be allowed to violate Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 and play havoc with public lives.