UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPD Issues Notices To 12 Hospitals, Clinic For Improper Medical Wastes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:15 PM

EPD issues notices to 12 hospitals, clinic for improper medical wastes

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab on Monday issued notices to 12 hospitals and clinics for improper wastage of medical waste as it was violation of Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab on Monday issued notices to 12 hospitals and clinics for improper wastage of medical waste as it was violation of Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

Assistant Director EPD, Muhammad Sarfraz Anjum said the department sought complete record of medical wastage of these hospitals and clinics.

It was mandatory on medical labs, hospitals and clinics to dispose off medical waste by scientific methods. Improper wastage could cause spread of different diseases, he elaborated. He however remarked that many hospitals had installed incinerators for disposing off the medical wastes.

Sarfraz also remarked that nobody would be allowed to violate Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 and play havoc with public lives.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Global Maker Challenge finalists showcase innovati ..

16 minutes ago

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

31 minutes ago

NLCC surveys over 127,482 hectares in 24 hours, no ..

23 seconds ago

DC pays visit to protective embankment to review p ..

24 seconds ago

University of Sindh vice chancellor visits urban f ..

26 seconds ago

Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Set to Talk ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.