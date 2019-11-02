UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPD Launches Smog Awareness Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:46 PM

EPD launches smog awareness campaign

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has launched a smog awareness campaign in different districts of the province to sensitize the people to be well-prepared to avoid health hazards and take safety precautions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has launched a smog awareness campaign in different districts of the province to sensitize the people to be well-prepared to avoid health hazards and take safety precautions.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during the smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians across the province and urged them to use face masks or handkerchief on the face while leaving their houses.

The teams briefed that the young children, elderly, asthma and allergy patients should take extra measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Punjab Young Best

Recent Stories

Principal PGMI appreciates research by neuro docto ..

2 minutes ago

NASA Launches Cygnus Cargo Ship to International S ..

2 minutes ago

Five held for running illegal bus/van terminals in ..

2 minutes ago

12 injured in bus-mini truck collision in Multan

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister's cousin laid to rest

6 minutes ago

Hyderabad Model Criminal Court convicts 2 persons ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.