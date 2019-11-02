EPD launches smog awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has launched a smog awareness campaign in different districts of the province to sensitize the people to be well-prepared to avoid health hazards and take safety precautions.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during the smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians across the province and urged them to use face masks or handkerchief on the face while leaving their houses.

The teams briefed that the young children, elderly, asthma and allergy patients should take extra measures to avoid any untoward situation.