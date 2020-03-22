UrduPoint.com
EPD Minister Appeals Public Cooperation To Fight Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan said on Sunday that March 23 reminds to protect the country from any situation and today also we all have to paid tribute to our martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the protection of country.

In a statement regarding Pakistan Day, he said: "Today, we are fighting with an enemy in the shape of Coronavirus and to defeat this pandemic, we all have to show unity and needful cooperation with the government".

The minister said that it was our collective responsibility to save children fromany enemy and for this we all have to avoid social gathering and try to stayhomes as possible.

