EPD minister pays tributes to PAF bravery

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has paid tributes to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on first anniversary of 'Surprise Day' when two Indian aircraft were fall down by the PAF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has paid tributes to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on first anniversary of 'Surprise Day' when two Indian aircraft were fall down by the PAF.

He said that the 'Day' had become a landmark in the country's history that how soldiers of PAF destroyed Indian planes in response to Indian attack.

Pakistan gave a message of peace by releasing captured Indian pilot,minister concluded.