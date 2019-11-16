EPD orders closure of brick kilns in province due to smog

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has decided to shut down all brick kilns across the province to reduce effects of smog.

According to the EPD sources, an action will be taken in case of violation of the orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that brick kilns emitted smoke which caused several diseases like asthma, sore throat and lungs cancer.