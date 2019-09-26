UrduPoint.com
EPD Organises Awareness Walk To Control Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

An awareness walk was organised for controlling dengue under the auspices of Environment Protection Department (EPD), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :An awareness walk was organised for controlling dengue under the auspices of Environment Protection Department (EPD), here on Thursday.

The walk was held from Environment Secretary office to Liberty Chowk and led by EPD Director General Irfan Nazir. Pamphlets were also distributed among the participants as well as general public.

Environment Protection DG Irfan Nazir told the media that the department was following the Punjab government directions and making all possible efforts to control dengue.

He said that surveillance teams were visiting different areas in the provincial capital and were ensuring elimination of dengue larvae.

He said that precautionary measures were being adopted at all places where there were chances of mosquito breeding. The DG said, "It is our collective responsibility to play role to check dengue." People should clean all those areas in their homes where there was possibility of dengue larvae breeding, he added.

