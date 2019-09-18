EPD reviews measures for expected smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection department Secretary Salman Ijaz on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures taken by different departments to cope with expected smog season.

Director General (Environment Protection) Irfan Nazir, Director Naseem-ur-Rehman Shah, officers from Agriculture, Transport, Forests and other relevant departments, and representatives of Brick Kilns Association attended the meeting.

Salman Ijaz directed all the departments concerned to appoint their respective focal person during upcoming smog season.

He mentioned that amendment had also been proposed in Smog Policy after consultation of all stakeholders and sent to cabinet for approval.

The Secretary also directed the Agriculture department to ensure the ban on burning of rice crop residue. The Health department must establish Special Desks in all hospitals during the smog season, he said and added that Directorate General Public Relations must launch a comprehensive campaign for awareness of general public.