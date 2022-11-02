EPD seals 150 units, imposes over Rs 3m fine for smoke emission in Oct

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed about 150 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed Rs 3.1 million fine over spreading smoke and environmental pollution in last month of October.

Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Wednesday that the EPD teams had inspected 273 brick kilns and sealed 138 over violation while imposed Rs 2.7 million fine. Three FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners in last month.

Likewise, inspection of 94 factories was made and 13 units sealed while over Rs five lac fine was imposed during above said period, he said and added that four FIRs were also got registered against the industrial unit owners over violation.

He said that the Department teams and City Traffic Police jointly raided against smoke emitting vehicles and checked 1250 vehicles. Over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed to 274 vehicles over emitting smoke.

He said that every possible steps were being taken to avert from smog and to keep the Air Quality Index (AQI) under control in winter season. The district administration and Agriculture Department are taking action against stubble burning to control pollution, he concluded.