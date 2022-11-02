UrduPoint.com

EPD Seals 150 Units, Imposes Over Rs 3m Fine For Smoke Emission In Oct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 12:50 PM

EPD seals 150 units, imposes over Rs 3m fine for smoke emission in Oct

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed about 150 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed Rs 3.1 million fine over spreading smoke and environmental pollution in last month of October.

Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Wednesday that the EPD teams had inspected 273 brick kilns and sealed 138 over violation while imposed Rs 2.7 million fine. Three FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners in last month.

Likewise, inspection of 94 factories was made and 13 units sealed while over Rs five lac fine was imposed during above said period, he said and added that four FIRs were also got registered against the industrial unit owners over violation.

He said that the Department teams and City Traffic Police jointly raided against smoke emitting vehicles and checked 1250 vehicles. Over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed to 274 vehicles over emitting smoke.

He said that every possible steps were being taken to avert from smog and to keep the Air Quality Index (AQI) under control in winter season. The district administration and Agriculture Department are taking action against stubble burning to control pollution, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Fine Vehicles Traffic October From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

9 minutes ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

30 minutes ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

31 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

36 minutes ago
 Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter

39 minutes ago
 Faisal Town Serving the Nation

Faisal Town Serving the Nation

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.