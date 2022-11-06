UrduPoint.com

EPD Seals 150 Units, Imposes Over Rs 3m Fine Over Smoke Emission In Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

EPD seals 150 units, imposes over Rs 3m fine over smoke emission in last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed about 150 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed Rs 3.1 million fine over spreading smoke and environmental pollution in last month of October.

According to Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar, the EPD teams had inspected 273 brick kilns and sealed 138 over violation while imposed Rs 2.7 million fine. Three FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners in last month.

Likewise, inspection of 94 factories was made and 13 units sealed while over Rs five lac fine was imposed during above said period.

Four FIRs were also got registered against the industrial unit owners over violation.

He said that the department teams and city traffic police have jointly raided against smoke emitting vehicles and checked 1250 vehicles. Over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed to 274 vehicles over emitting smoke.

He said that every possible steps were being taken to avert from smog and to keep the Air Quality Index (AQI) under control in winter season.

District administration and agriculture department was taking action against stubble burning to control pollution, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Fine Vehicles Traffic October From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

8 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.