EPD seals 150 units, imposes over Rs 3m fine over smoke emission in last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed about 150 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed Rs 3.1 million fine over spreading smoke and environmental pollution in last month of October.

According to Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar, the EPD teams had inspected 273 brick kilns and sealed 138 over violation while imposed Rs 2.7 million fine. Three FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners in last month.

Likewise, inspection of 94 factories was made and 13 units sealed while over Rs five lac fine was imposed during above said period.

Four FIRs were also got registered against the industrial unit owners over violation.

He said that the department teams and city traffic police have jointly raided against smoke emitting vehicles and checked 1250 vehicles. Over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed to 274 vehicles over emitting smoke.

He said that every possible steps were being taken to avert from smog and to keep the Air Quality Index (AQI) under control in winter season.

District administration and agriculture department was taking action against stubble burning to control pollution, he concluded.