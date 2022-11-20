EPD seals 17 brick kilns, imposes Rs 1.5mln fine for smoke emission

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 17 brick kilns during ongoing anti-smog activities and imposed Rs 1.5 million fine for causing smoke and environmental pollution during the last ten days.

According to Deputy Director Environment Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi, the EPD teams inspected 124 brick kilns and sealed 17 kilns over violation while imposing Rs 1.5 million fine. Some 42 FIRs were also get registered against the brick kiln owners.

Likewise, an inspection of five industrial units was made, however, no unit was sealed.

He said the smog situation across the district was under control as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Multan was 100 to 150 which was manageable.

He said there was fog in the early morning, but visibility remained normal due to the adoption of timely preventive measures.

Deputy Director said the EDP and city traffic police teams were jointly launching crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles while the district government and agriculture department was taking action against stubble burning.