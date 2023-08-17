Open Menu

EPD Seals 18 Industrial Units, Imposes Rs5.2m Fine

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 09:25 PM

The Environment Protection Department sealed 18 industrial units and imposed over Rs 5.2 million fine besides registering FIRs over pollution during an ongoing drive to control smog

To control smog and air pollution, the EPD has started to take strict action and announced to charge fines on violations of the industrial and traffic rules.

The EPD teams raided factories in northern Lahore engaged in burning expired batteries in industrial units and surrounding areas, and sealed units.

EPD Director Naseem-ur-Reman told APP that ahead of the winter season, heavy smog and air pollution might create an alarming situation in Punjab and especially in Lahore. Therefore, keeping in view the situation, the EPD was making round-the-clock efforts, he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced anti-air pollution SOPs to curb pollution in Lahore,Naseem said adding SOPs against air pollution in the city were going below level.

