UrduPoint.com

EPD Seals 190 Units, Imposes Rs 5.3m Fine Over Smoke Emission In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

EPD seals 190 units, imposes Rs 5.3m fine over smoke emission in 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 190 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed over Rs 5.3 million fine for spreading smoke and environmental pollution during the ongoing drive to control smog in the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the departmental teams had inspected 658 brick kilns and sealed 176 brick kilns over violation of zigzag technology while imposed over Rs 4.6 million fine. 48 FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners during the above said period.

Likewise, an inspection of industrial units was also made and 14 units were sealed while over Rs six lac fine was imposed and five FIRs also got registered.

He further informed that an inspection of 199 stubble burning points was made by agriculture extension and revenue departments and a Rs 3,88,000 fine was imposed on farmers over the burning of waste and six cases were got registered.

The EDP and traffic police jointly raided against smoke-emitting vehicles and checked 2164 vehicles. The teams also imposed over Rs three lac fine to 532 vehicles.

Mr. Hameed said that the smog situation remained under control due to taking precautionary measures in time and the formation of special squads.

He maintained that every possible step would be taken to provide a healthy and pleasant environment to citizens.

Related Topics

Police Technology Agriculture Fine Vehicles Traffic Million

Recent Stories

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

14 minutes ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

11 hours ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.