EPD seals 190 units, imposes Rs 5.3m fine over smoke emission in 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 190 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed over Rs 5.3 million fine for spreading smoke and environmental pollution during the ongoing drive to control smog in the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the departmental teams had inspected 658 brick kilns and sealed 176 brick kilns over violation of zigzag technology while imposed over Rs 4.6 million fine. 48 FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners during the above said period.

Likewise, an inspection of industrial units was also made and 14 units were sealed while over Rs six lac fine was imposed and five FIRs also got registered.

He further informed that an inspection of 199 stubble burning points was made by agriculture extension and revenue departments and a Rs 3,88,000 fine was imposed on farmers over the burning of waste and six cases were got registered.

The EDP and traffic police jointly raided against smoke-emitting vehicles and checked 2164 vehicles. The teams also imposed over Rs three lac fine to 532 vehicles.

Mr. Hameed said that the smog situation remained under control due to taking precautionary measures in time and the formation of special squads.

He maintained that every possible step would be taken to provide a healthy and pleasant environment to citizens.