EPD Seals 2 Brick-kilns, Books Owners
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed two brick-kilns and got registered cases against their owners for violating a ban on operation of kilns sans zigzag technology, during the past 24 hours.
According to a spokesman, the EPD teams, along with police, conducted checking in tehsil Jaranwala and found two kilns working without zigzag technology.
He said that the government had imposed a ban on operation of the kilns without zigzag technology till Dec 31, as these were causing smog in the area.