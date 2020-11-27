EPD seals 2 brick-kilns, books owners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed two brick-kilns and got registered cases against their owners for violating a ban on operation of kilns sans zigzag technology, during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesman, the EPD teams, along with police, conducted checking in tehsil Jaranwala and found two kilns working without zigzag technology.

He said that the government had imposed a ban on operation of the kilns without zigzag technology till Dec 31, as these were causing smog in the area.