EPD seals 3 brick kilns

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Friday sealed three brick kilns over violation of the instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, the teams of EPD conducted raids at Aqal Shah village and its adjacent areas and found that owners of three kilns had failed to adopt the zigzag technology and causing pollution.

The teams sealed these kilns and registered cases against their ownersMuhammad Yar, Akraam and Riaz in concerned police stations.