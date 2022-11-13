EPD seals 31 units, imposes Rs 2 mn fine over smoke emission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 31 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed Rs two million fine over spreading smoke and environmental pollution during last ten days of ongoing month.

According to Deputy Director Environment Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi, the EPD teams had inspected 94 brick kilns and sealed 29 over violation while imposed over Rs 1.8 million fine. 36 FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners.

Likewise, inspection of eight industrial units was made and two units sealed while over Rs one lac fine was imposed during above said period.

He said that every possible steps were being taken to avert from smog.