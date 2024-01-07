Open Menu

EPD Seals 474 Brick Kilns, Imposes Over Rs 52m Fine In Multan Division

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 11:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Environment Protection Department (EPD) has raided and sealed 474 brick kilns by imposing over Rs 52.2 million fine during anti-smog drive across the division.

According to the EPD's official sources, the teams have visited/revisited 4518 brick kilns across the division including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts during the period from 1st September 2023 to 1st January 2024 and served warning notices on 215 brick kilns.

The FIRs were got registered against 295 brick kilns owners over zigzag technology violation.

Likewise, the EPD teams have visited 823 industrial units and sealed 52 units by imposing over Rs one million fine. Notices were also served on 239 units and FIRs got registered against 23 unit owners during above said period across the division.

Similarly, transport department also launched crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles and checked 12014 vehicles across the division.

The teams imposed over Rs 4.5 million fine and impounded 227 vehicles. Challans were also issued to 2276 vehicle owners.

