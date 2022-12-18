EPD seals 518 units, imposes Rs 8.6m fine over smoke emission

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 518 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed over Rs 8.6 million fine over spreading smoke and environmental pollution during ongoing drive to control smog in last four months.

Deputy Director Environment, Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi, talking to APP here on Sunday said that the departmental teams had inspected 1101 brick kilns and sealed 495 over violation while imposed over Rs 7.6 million fine. 53 FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners during August 27 to December 15,2022.

Likewise, inspection of 264 industrial units was made and 23 units sealed while near about Rs one million fine was imposed and five FIRs also registered during above said period.

He further informed that inspection of 199 stubble burning points was made by agriculture extension and revenue departments and Rs 3,88,000 fine was imposed to farmers over burning of waste and six cases were got registered.

The EDP and traffic police jointly raided against smoke emitting vehicles and checked 7225 vehicles. The teams used to challan 1824 vehicles over violation and over Rs one million fine was also imposed. Similarly, four awareness meetings were also conducted with stand managers in this regard.

He said that every possible steps were being taken to avert from smog and added that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was not alarming.

Mr Lodhi stated that the system to measure the AQI in the city was being repaired as EPD headquarters team paid visit to check it. He hoped that the AQI monitoring system would be functional soon.