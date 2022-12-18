UrduPoint.com

EPD Seals 518 Units, Imposes Rs 8.6m Fine Over Smoke Emission

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

EPD seals 518 units, imposes Rs 8.6m fine over smoke emission

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 518 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed over Rs 8.6 million fine over spreading smoke and environmental pollution during ongoing drive to control smog in last four months.

Deputy Director Environment, Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi, talking to APP here on Sunday said that the departmental teams had inspected 1101 brick kilns and sealed 495 over violation while imposed over Rs 7.6 million fine. 53 FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners during August 27 to December 15,2022.

Likewise, inspection of 264 industrial units was made and 23 units sealed while near about Rs one million fine was imposed and five FIRs also registered during above said period.

He further informed that inspection of 199 stubble burning points was made by agriculture extension and revenue departments and Rs 3,88,000 fine was imposed to farmers over burning of waste and six cases were got registered.

The EDP and traffic police jointly raided against smoke emitting vehicles and checked 7225 vehicles. The teams used to challan 1824 vehicles over violation and over Rs one million fine was also imposed. Similarly, four awareness meetings were also conducted with stand managers in this regard.

He said that every possible steps were being taken to avert from smog and added that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was not alarming.

Mr Lodhi stated that the system to measure the AQI in the city was being repaired as EPD headquarters team paid visit to check it. He hoped that the AQI monitoring system would be functional soon.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Fine Visit Vehicles Traffic August December Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

15 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

15 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

15 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.