EPD Seals 64 Stone Crushing Units At Margalla Hills Taxila

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:54 PM

EPD seals 64 stone crushing units at Margalla Hills Taxila

Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed as many as 64 stone crushing units operating at Margalla Hills, Taxila

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed as many as 64 stone crushing units operating at Margalla Hills, Taxila.

"The EPD has initiated a three-day crackdown against the stone crushing units which have been ruthlessly obliterating the environment. Assistant Commissioner Taxila and Civil Defence volunteers have been taken on board regarding the operation," Assistant Director EPD Amin Baig told APP.

He informed that the stone crushers were operating through an electric panel set up in the vicinity of crushing site that supplies power to the stone crushers. "We have halted the movement of trucks in the vicinity at the first day of the operation that helped to control outdoor interruption. EPD has sealed the main electric panels in the presence of AC Taxila." He added that the AC Taxila was requested to depute a local police mobile to monitor the sealed stone crushing units as EPD staff could not travel daily from Rawalpindi to check the site, he added.

To a question, he said the owners of the stone crushers could only get relief from the Apex Court and the action was initiated after the strict directions of the court. "Their status at present stands illegal and could not be allowed to work any further," he added.

When contacted Pakistan Environmental Protection (EPA), Deputy Director Labs Dr Mohsina Zubair said there were no stone crushers working in the Federal capital's vicinity of the Margalla Hills.

"The area falling in the jurisdiction of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is directly under control of the respective EPAs and they are responsible to control any violation in their premises," she added.

It merits mention here that earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan had strictly barred stone crushers destroying the Margalla Hills.

The EPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was contacted to provide information on the matter, but no response was received in this regard.

