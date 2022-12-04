EPD seals 82 units, imposes Rs 2.9m fine over smoke emission in Nov

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 82 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed a Rs 2.9 million fine for spreading smoke and environmental pollution during the last month of November.

Deputy Director Environment, Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi talking to APP here said that the departmental teams had inspected 306 brick kilns and sealed 80 over violation while imposing over Rs 2.8 million fine. 46 FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners.

Likewise, an inspection of 19 industrial units was made and two units sealed while an over Rs 1,00000 fine was imposed and one FIR was also registered last month.

He said that every possible step was being taken to avert smog, adding that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was manageable.

The action against smoke-emitting vehicles was also underway by environment and city traffic police while the district government and agriculture department were raiding against crop residues, he concluded.