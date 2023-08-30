EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has banned polluting industries, smoke-emitting vehicles and substandard fuel under the Punjab Environment Protection (Control and Prevention) Smog Rules 2023 across the province.

In this regard, the department initiated a massive crackdown on polluters during which 93 industrial units were visited in Lahore, notices were issued to 15 units, 06 were sealed and 6 were challaned besides imposing a fine of Rs 40,000.

Similarly, 04 industrial units were visited in Sheikhupura out of which 3 were sealed; 09 industrial units were visited in Gujranwala and 04 were sealed; 04 units were visited in Faisalabad and notices were issued to 2 units and a fine of one lakh rupees was imposed.

In Multan, 03 industrial units were visited, notices were issued to 3 units. In other districts of Punjab, 114 industrial units were visited, notices were issued to 28 units, 04 were sealed, FIRs were registered against 05 while a fine of Rs 400,000 was imposed on them.

The EPD officials said that the crackdown will continue and all polluters will have to face the consequences.