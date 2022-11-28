EPD Secretary stresses manufacturing of recyclable shopping bags

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Secretary Usman Ali Khan has said that the process of disposing of plastic items with less than specified microns, especially shopping bags, should be made beneficial for the consumer so that they take more interest in the process of improving the environment. He stressed that recyclable shopping bags should be manufactured in the province.

He reviewed the draft strategy of the Punjab government on plastic recycling while chairing a meeting of environmental experts, here on Monday.

In his address to the participants in the meeting, the EPD secretary emphasised making the strategy of reusing plastic items more feasible and said that more focus should be placed on domestic consumers.

Usman Ali said that the strategies adopted in different countries would be implemented in Punjab on the model of the neighboring country. He said that instead of only big shopping malls, the plastic strategy should be developed keeping in mind the situation at the grassroots and household level.

The EPD secretary directed experts to improve the strategy draft as soon as possible so that it could be approved by the provincial government.

Director General EPA Khawaja Zeeshan Sikandar also attended the meeting.