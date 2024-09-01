EPD Seizes 1270 Kg Shopping Bags
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) seized 1270 kilogram
shopping bags of thickness less than 75 microns, banned by the Punjab
government.
EPD Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday that
teams of the department conducted inspections of 871 various shops
from June 5 to uptill now.
He further said the teams imposed a total fine of Rs 10,000 on the
shopkeepers for violation of ban.
The teams were doing inspection on a daily basis to enforce the
provincial government orders as plastic also contributes to environmental
pollution, he added.
Hameed Akhtar further said the department was striving hard to provide
pollution free environment to citizens and all possible steps were being
taken in this regard.
