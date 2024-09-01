Open Menu

EPD Seizes 1270 Kg Shopping Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

EPD seizes 1270 kg shopping bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) seized 1270 kilogram

shopping bags of thickness less than 75 microns, banned by the Punjab

government.

EPD Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday that

teams of the department conducted inspections of 871 various shops

from June 5 to uptill now.

He further said the teams imposed a total fine of Rs 10,000 on the

shopkeepers for violation of ban.

The teams were doing inspection on a daily basis to enforce the

provincial government orders as plastic also contributes to environmental

pollution, he added.

Hameed Akhtar further said the department was striving hard to provide

pollution free environment to citizens and all possible steps were being

taken in this regard.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine June Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

13 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

13 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

17 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

17 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

18 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

21 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

21 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

21 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan