EPD seizes 1270 kg shopping bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) seized 1270 kilogram

shopping bags of thickness less than 75 microns, banned by the Punjab

government.

EPD Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday that

teams of the department conducted inspections of 871 various shops

from June 5 to uptill now.

He further said the teams imposed a total fine of Rs 10,000 on the

shopkeepers for violation of ban.

The teams were doing inspection on a daily basis to enforce the

provincial government orders as plastic also contributes to environmental

pollution, he added.

Hameed Akhtar further said the department was striving hard to provide

pollution free environment to citizens and all possible steps were being

taken in this regard.