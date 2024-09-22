EPD seizes 1432 kg shopping bags

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Environmental Protection Department (EPD) seized 1,432 kg shopping

bags of less than 75 microns thickness banned by the Punjab government.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday

the teams of the department conducted inspections of 1091 various shops

from June 5 to to-date and seized 1,432 shopping bags of less than

prescribed thickness and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the shopkeepers.

The teams were doing inspection on a daily basis to enforce the provincial

government orders as plastic also contribute to environmental pollution.

The official further informed that plastic bags related factories had started

to manufacture shopping bags above than 75 microns.

Hameed further said the department was striving hard to provide pleasant

environment to citizens and all possible steps were being taken to control

pollution.

Similarly, the department had started monitoring of brick kilns and industrial

units as pre-arrangements before smog season, he said and added that teams

of the department were serving notices to brick kilns owners over violation

of zigzag technology.