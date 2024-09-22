Open Menu

EPD Seizes 1432 Kg Shopping Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

EPD seizes 1432 kg shopping bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Environmental Protection Department (EPD) seized 1,432 kg shopping

bags of less than 75 microns thickness banned by the Punjab government.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday

the teams of the department conducted inspections of 1091 various shops

from June 5 to to-date and seized 1,432 shopping bags of less than

prescribed thickness and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the shopkeepers.

The teams were doing inspection on a daily basis to enforce the provincial

government orders as plastic also contribute to environmental pollution.

The official further informed that plastic bags related factories had started

to manufacture shopping bags above than 75 microns.

Hameed further said the department was striving hard to provide pleasant

environment to citizens and all possible steps were being taken to control

pollution.

Similarly, the department had started monitoring of brick kilns and industrial

units as pre-arrangements before smog season, he said and added that teams

of the department were serving notices to brick kilns owners over violation

of zigzag technology.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Fine June Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

22 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

22 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

23 hours ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

24 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

24 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan