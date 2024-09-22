EPD Seizes 1432 Kg Shopping Bags
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Environmental Protection Department (EPD) seized 1,432 kg shopping
bags of less than 75 microns thickness banned by the Punjab government.
Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday
the teams of the department conducted inspections of 1091 various shops
from June 5 to to-date and seized 1,432 shopping bags of less than
prescribed thickness and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the shopkeepers.
The teams were doing inspection on a daily basis to enforce the provincial
government orders as plastic also contribute to environmental pollution.
The official further informed that plastic bags related factories had started
to manufacture shopping bags above than 75 microns.
Hameed further said the department was striving hard to provide pleasant
environment to citizens and all possible steps were being taken to control
pollution.
Similarly, the department had started monitoring of brick kilns and industrial
units as pre-arrangements before smog season, he said and added that teams
of the department were serving notices to brick kilns owners over violation
of zigzag technology.
