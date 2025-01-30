Open Menu

EPD Seizes 711-kg Banned Polythene Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A team, led by Deputy Director Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Dr. Muhammad Owais, conducted surprise raids on various shops in Sambrial main market and seized 711-kg banned polythene bags.

The team also imposed Rs. 45,000 fine on several shopkeepers for using shopping bags less than 75 microns thick.

Inspectors Environment Shahid Ali Dogar and Ahmad Yar said that the Chief Minister of Punjab was adopting a zero tolerance policy on the manufacture, sale and use of banned shopping bags.

