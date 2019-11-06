EPD seizes three mills in Punjab capital

A team under anti-smog operation visited 27 industrial units in different areas of the metropolis here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A team under anti-smog operation visited 27 industrial units in different areas of the metropolis here on Wednesday.

The team while taking action against steel mills involved in spreading pollution seized Faisal Steel Rerolling Mill Mominpura, Madni Steel Rerolling Mill Mominpura and Sadiq Steel Rerolling Mill Miminpura besides issuing a notice to another steel mill.

Secretary Environment Protection Salman Ijaz said that action had been taken on the public complaint and action to cope with pollution would continue as well and no relaxation would be given to anyone in this regard.