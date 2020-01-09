EPD sets up stall at Intl Dengue conference

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department Punjab has set up a stall at the International Conference on Dengue 2020, where various pamphlets and banners for the prevention from pollution and dengue had been displayed.

On the direction of the provincial minister EPD, Secretary Saima Saeed, DG Tanvir Warriach and other senior officials visited the stall to aware people about precautionary measures to control dengue and pollution.

Speaking to the media, Secretary Saima Saeed said water tanks, pitchers and other utensils in houses should be properly covered to stop the process of lay eggs in the water, pots of birds and animals should regularly be cleaned and net be applied on windows and doors of the houses to prevent larvaproduction.