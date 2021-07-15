UrduPoint.com
EPD Starts Examining Industrial Waste

Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:17 PM

EPD starts examining industrial waste

The environment protection department (EPD) started examining industrial waste in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The environment protection department (EPD) started examining industrial waste in the district.

A spokesperson for the EPD said various teams had started collecting specimens of liquid waste from units after processing and dying, adding that after examining, its impacts on human health would be observed then legal action would be initiated against factory owners if hazard elements were found in the waste.

He said the environment department would also examine treatment plants installed infactories.

